Autodriver stabbed, fingers chopped off in front of horrified sons

In a shocking incident, an auto driver was brutally murdered in front of his two young sons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra . The victim, identified as Syed Imran Shafiq, was attacked by a group of six men on Wednesday near the railway station. The motive behind the gruesome attack is believed to be an old business rivalry over a gas business dispute.

Attack details Minor sons were also threatened by the attackers The incident took place when Shafiq was out with his children. A car intercepted his auto in Silk Mill Colony area and around five to six people got out. They dragged Shafiq and his children out of the vehicle before launching a brutal attack on him. The attackers were armed and the assault was carried out in front of Shafiq's minor sons, aged three and 13.

Brutal assault The assailants chopped off Shafiq's fingers before stabbing him Shafiq tried to defend himself by snatching the weapons from his attackers but failed. The assailants then chopped off his fingers, slit his right wrist and hit him multiple times on the head and neck. They finally stabbed him several times before leaving him to die under a foot overbridge.