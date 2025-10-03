Andhra Pradesh: Ambedkar statue vandalized, locals protest India Oct 03, 2025

Things got tense in Chittoor district this Friday after unidentified persons vandalized and set fire to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue in Devalampeta village in the early hours of October 3, 2025.

Locals quickly hit the streets, blocking roads and demanding that those behind the act be caught.

The incident has left many people upset and has disrupted daily life across Vedurukuppam and nearby areas.