Andhra Pradesh: Ambedkar statue vandalized, locals protest
India
Things got tense in Chittoor district this Friday after unidentified persons vandalized and set fire to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue in Devalampeta village in the early hours of October 3, 2025.
Locals quickly hit the streets, blocking roads and demanding that those behind the act be caught.
The incident has left many people upset and has disrupted daily life across Vedurukuppam and nearby areas.
District Collector, SP urge people to maintain calm
To keep things under control, officials have sent extra police to sensitive spots and are talking with community leaders to ease tensions.
District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi are urging everyone to stay calm while they work on restoring peace and addressing local concerns.