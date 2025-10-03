'My son recorded video': Punjab woman on daughter-in-law's brutal attack
In Gurdaspur, Punjab, a disturbing video surfaced showing Harjeet Kaur violently attacking her elderly mother-in-law, Gurbajan Kaur.
The footage—recorded by Harjeet's own son, Charatveer Singh—shows Harjeet dragging Gurbajan by the hair, slapping her, and hitting her with a steel glass.
Despite Charatveer pleading for his mother to stop, the abuse continued.
Investigation ordered, more videos emerge
Gurbajan has filed a police complaint accusing Harjeet of years of physical abuse and pressuring her to transfer property.
Charatveer backed up these claims, saying he recorded the video as proof, noting that his mother had previously threatened him and filed a complaint against him.
The Punjab Women's Commission has stepped in and ordered an official investigation; more videos have since come forward showing repeated violence.
Public anger is growing over elder abuse and domestic violence, with many demanding stronger protections for vulnerable family members.