Ex-commando who participated in 26/11 operation now a drug kingpin
What's the story
A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, who was part of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack response team, has been arrested for running a drug smuggling racket. The NSG is the primary counterterrorism force of the government of India. The Rajasthan Police nabbed Bajrang Singh in Churu's Ratangarh area on Wednesday night. He was allegedly smuggling ganja from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and had around 200kg of the drug in his possession at the time of arrest.
Criminal background
Singh was on police radar for his criminal activities
Singh, a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district, was already on the police radar for his criminal activities and had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head. His arrest came under "Operation Gaanjaney," a joint operation by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The operation was launched after receiving information about Singh's unusual habit of always traveling with an Odiya cook.
Career transition
From NSG to drug trafficking
Singh had left studies after Class 10 to pursue a career in the Border Security Force (BSF). During his time as a BSF constable, he patrolled Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal, protecting the country's borders and fighting Maoists. His officers recognized his dedication to his country's security and selected him for the NSG. He served as a commando for seven years and even participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in 2008.
Criminal network
Political defeat pushed him into illegal trade
After retiring in 2021, he turned to organized drug trafficking. The Rajasthan Police said Singh's political defeat pushed him into this illegal trade, where he soon became a major trafficker dealing with large quantities of ganja. Singh's entry into politics introduced him to people with criminal links, where he learned about the financial benefits of drug trafficking. He then used his knowledge of Odisha and contacts from his Border Security Force days to become a kingpin in the ganja syndicate.
Arrest impact
His arrest will help curb illegal drug trade
According to NDTV, Singh didn't deal with small consignments. He took on extremely dangerous tasks, such as moving quintals of ganja across state lines. In 2023, he was arrested near Hyderabad for smuggling two quintals of ganja. Because of the magnitude of his role, the police believe the arrest will aid in reducing the large-scale illegal narcotics trade from Odisha and Telangana into Rajasthan.