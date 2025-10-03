Ex-commando who participated in 26/11 operation now a drug kingpin 

A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, who was part of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack response team, has been arrested for running a drug smuggling racket. The NSG is the primary counterterrorism force of the government of India. The Rajasthan Police nabbed Bajrang Singh in Churu's Ratangarh area on Wednesday night. He was allegedly smuggling ganja from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and had around 200kg of the drug in his possession at the time of arrest.

Criminal background Singh was on police radar for his criminal activities Singh, a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district, was already on the police radar for his criminal activities and had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head. His arrest came under "Operation Gaanjaney," a joint operation by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The operation was launched after receiving information about Singh's unusual habit of always traveling with an Odiya cook.

Career transition From NSG to drug trafficking Singh had left studies after Class 10 to pursue a career in the Border Security Force (BSF). During his time as a BSF constable, he patrolled Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal, protecting the country's borders and fighting Maoists. His officers recognized his dedication to his country's security and selected him for the NSG. He served as a commando for seven years and even participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in 2008.

Criminal network Political defeat pushed him into illegal trade After retiring in 2021, he turned to organized drug trafficking. The Rajasthan Police said Singh's political defeat pushed him into this illegal trade, where he soon became a major trafficker dealing with large quantities of ganja. Singh's entry into politics introduced him to people with criminal links, where he learned about the financial benefits of drug trafficking. He then used his knowledge of Odisha and contacts from his Border Security Force days to become a kingpin in the ganja syndicate.