Coldrif cough syrup linked to child deaths; Tamil Nadu halts sale India Oct 03, 2025

Tamil Nadu has stopped the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after it was linked to the deaths of at least eight children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan this year.

The syrup, made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals near Chennai, was also sold in Puducherry and Odisha—where authorities have been asked to prevent its sale.