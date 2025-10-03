Coldrif cough syrup linked to child deaths; Tamil Nadu halts sale
Tamil Nadu has stopped the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after it was linked to the deaths of at least eight children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan this year.
The syrup, made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals near Chennai, was also sold in Puducherry and Odisha—where authorities have been asked to prevent its sale.
Six kids in MP died after consuming syrup
Six children in Madhya Pradesh died from acute kidney failure after taking Coldrif or Nextro-DS syrups.
Tests on hundreds of people found no infections, so investigators now suspect toxic contamination—possibly a chemical called diethylene glycol.
Health officials are testing batches and running a multi-agency investigation.
What should parents do?
Authorities have issued a warning: don't give kids any medicine without a doctor's advice, and if your child seems unusually tired or isn't peeing much, get medical help fast.
Pharmacies across affected states have been told to pull Coldrif and similar syrups until further notice.
Stay safe and double-check before using any cough syrups right now.