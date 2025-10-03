Next Article
IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain in North India
India
Heads up, North India—IMD has issued a red alert for "extremely heavy" rain in the coming days.
Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh are set to see the most impact due to an unusual mix of weather systems pulling in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Authorities on high alert, rescue teams on standby
Expect especially heavy downpours in the coming days in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
Himachal Pradesh could face flash floods or landslides with its own round of heavy rain.
Authorities have rescue teams on standby and are urging everyone to stock up on essentials, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on updates.
Officials advise people to avoid flood-prone areas and stay indoors during severe weather conditions.