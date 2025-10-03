IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain in North India

Authorities on high alert, rescue teams on standby

Expect especially heavy downpours in the coming days in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh could face flash floods or landslides with its own round of heavy rain.

Authorities have rescue teams on standby and are urging everyone to stock up on essentials, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on updates.

Officials advise people to avoid flood-prone areas and stay indoors during severe weather conditions.