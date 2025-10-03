Next Article
Divorce in cities up 30-40% in recent years
India
Divorce is getting more common in India's big cities, with rates jumping 30-40% in recent years, according to experts and officials.
The financial hit is especially tough on men—42% had to take out loans just to cover alimony and legal fees, and nearly half spent over ₹5 lakh on divorce proceedings.
Need for reforms to ease money stress
Urbanization and changing attitudes are making divorce less rare.
But without good financial planning or counseling services, many end up struggling long after the paperwork is done.
Experts say it's time for real reforms to help ease both the money stress and emotional fallout of divorce.