Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead, over 100 injured in Devaragatti brawl
India
At this year's Devaragattu Banni Utsav in Kurnool district, a traditional festival known for its ritual stick fights, things took a tragic turn on Thursday.
Clashes broke out during the idol procession, leaving two people dead and more than 100 others hurt.
Violence broke out despite heavy police presence
The violence started when rival groups armed with bamboo sticks tried to seize the idols during the procession.
Despite around 700 police officers on duty and extra security like check posts and surveillance drones, stone-pelting and assaults continued until late at night.
Medical teams set up camps to treat the injured.