Bargi Dam cruise capsizes near Jabalpur, 9 dead, several missing
A state-run cruise at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur capsized on Thursday after getting caught in sudden strong winds, even though there was a weather warning for strong winds.
Out of 30 people on board, nine lost their lives and several are still missing.
Survivors report life jacket shortage
Survivors like Pradeep Kumar shared that there weren't enough life jackets: people had to share them.
Even after folks on shore urged the operator to turn back, the cruise kept going and ended up capsizing.
Locals jumped in with ropes to help save 15 passengers, but search teams are still looking for the missing because visibility is poor.
Rakesh Singh announces 4L per family
State minister Rakesh Singh called the incident "most unfortunate" and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
Many are now questioning why the cruise went ahead despite clear weather alerts, raising concerns about safety checks and accountability.