Bastar sees 44 Maoists surrender, some linked to Puna Margem

Bijapur district surrenders yield ₹14cr assets

Most of those who surrendered did so in Bijapur district, and their decision led to the recovery of ₹14 crore worth of assets and nearly 100 weapons.

The Puna Margem program offers support like rehabilitation to help former insurgents start fresh.

With hundreds more surrendering recently across nearby districts, it looks like these efforts are making a real impact on the ground.