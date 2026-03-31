Bastar sees 44 Maoists surrender, some linked to Puna Margem
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 44 Maoist operatives have surrendered in the Bastar region, with some linked to the government's Puna Margem scheme.
It's a solid win for security forces and a hopeful sign for peace efforts in an area long affected by insurgency.
Bijapur district surrenders yield ₹14cr assets
Most of those who surrendered did so in Bijapur district, and their decision led to the recovery of ₹14 crore worth of assets and nearly 100 weapons.
The Puna Margem program offers support like rehabilitation to help former insurgents start fresh.
With hundreds more surrendering recently across nearby districts, it looks like these efforts are making a real impact on the ground.