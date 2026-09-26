Bay of Bengal depression cuts Andhra Pradesh deficit to 22%
India
Big rains just hit Andhra Pradesh, and they made a real difference.
Thanks to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the state's rainfall deficit dropped from 43% to 22% between September 15 and September 25, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Before this downpour, Andhra Pradesh was way behind on rain this season because of El Nino.
Visakhapatnam rebounds, Annamayya remains drought-hit
Visakhapatnam got drenched: its deficit fell from 53.2% to just 3.6% after 291.9mm of rain (way above normal).
Vizianagaram and Kakinada also saw big improvements.
But not everyone's celebrating: Rayalaseema districts like Annamayya are still struggling with a huge 62.5% shortfall, so drought worries aren't over for everyone yet.