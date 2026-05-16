Bay of Bengal low brings rain, cools Tamil Nadu temperatures
Good news for anyone tired of the heat: Tamil Nadu is finally getting a break as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal brings in rain and cooler weather.
On Friday, places like Madurai and Karur felt the change with below-normal temperatures, while Tiruttani hit 35.6 degrees Celsius (the highest in the state).
Yellow alert for heavy rain
Chennai saw cloudy skies and light showers, dropping temperatures to nearly five degrees below average: Nungambakkam was at 32.7 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam at 33.1 degrees Celsius.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says this cool spell will stick around until May 19.
Plus, there's a yellow alert for heavy rain in Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Theni on Saturday, with moderate rainfall in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and heavy rainfall expected in a few districts on Sunday, too.
The bonus? The southwest monsoon could arrive early over the Andaman Sea this year!