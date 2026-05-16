Bay of Bengal low brings rain, cools Tamil Nadu temperatures

Yellow alert for heavy rain

Chennai saw cloudy skies and light showers, dropping temperatures to nearly five degrees below average: Nungambakkam was at 32.7 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam at 33.1 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre says this cool spell will stick around until May 19.

Plus, there's a yellow alert for heavy rain in Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Theni on Saturday, with moderate rainfall in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and heavy rainfall expected in a few districts on Sunday, too.

The bonus? The southwest monsoon could arrive early over the Andaman Sea this year!