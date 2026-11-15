Bay of Bengal system likely akvan, RMC reassures Tamil Nadu
A weather system likely to be named Akvan is forming over the Bay of Bengal and will get stronger by November 18, but the Regional Meteorological Centre says Tamil Nadu doesn't need to worry.
The storm is heading toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha instead, so Tamil Nadu should only see mild effects.
Cyclone may link to El Nino
A well marked low-pressure area likely to be named Akvan is expected to bring heavy rain to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha until November 20.
For Tamil Nadu, just some light to moderate showers are likely in a few southern and hilly areas.
Meteorologists are keeping an eye on things since this season's cyclone might be linked to climate shifts like El Nino and warmer seas.