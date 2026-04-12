Belagavi businessman Ajit Gopalakrishna Saraf loses ₹15.45cr to CBI impersonator
India
Ajit Gopalakrishna Saraf, a businessman from Belagavi, lost ₹15.45 crore after someone pretending to be the CBI director accused him of money laundering and threatened arrest if he didn't transfer funds.
The scammer linked Saraf to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and pressured him into sending the money via RTGS between February 7 and March 9, 2026.
Cyber police probe interstate fraud network
After catching on, Saraf reported the scam to cyber police.
Investigators found at least 10 bank accounts used in the fraud, spread across places such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and West Bengal, hinting at a coordinated interstate cybercrime network.
Police are now working to track down those involved and recover the stolen money.