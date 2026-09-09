Beneficiaries across India to light diyas for Narendra Modi's birthday

On September 17 at 7pm people across India who benefit from government welfare schemes will light diyas to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The campaign was discussed during a video conference chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and will happen everywhere, from homes and panchayat buildings, Amrit Sarovars, hospitals, and other public places, with everyone encouraged to share their moments on social media.