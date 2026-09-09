Beneficiaries across India to light diyas for Narendra Modi's birthday
On September 17 at 7pm people across India who benefit from government welfare schemes will light diyas to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
The campaign was discussed during a video conference chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and will happen everywhere, from homes and panchayat buildings, Amrit Sarovars, hospitals, and other public places, with everyone encouraged to share their moments on social media.
Over 80Cr receive free foodgrains
This celebration also highlights how these schemes have impacted millions: more than 80 crore people receive free foodgrains under the government's food security programs, around 10 crore farmer families are covered by PM-Kisan, and more than 10 crore women are associated with self-help groups, with 3.47 crore women identified as Lakhpati Didis.
Beneficiaries from MUDRA, PM SVANidhi, and PM Vishwakarma, as well as marginalized communities including SC and ST groups, and ex-servicemen are joining in too.