Next Article
Bengal cracks down after chaos at Messi event
India
After a Lionel Messi event in Kolkata spiraled out of control—with fans causing chaos and vandalism within stadium premises and resulting in ₹2 crore in damages—the West Bengal government has issued show-cause notices to the state's top police officials for failing to manage the situation.
The event had to end early due to the chaos.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one chaotic night—top cops are now under scrutiny, a police deputy has been suspended, and the stadium CEO removed.
A special investigation team is being set up to dig into what went wrong.
For young fans especially, it's a reminder that big events need solid planning so everyone can actually enjoy them safely.