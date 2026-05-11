Bengal government orders crackdown on illegal cattle transportation, markets

The newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has ordered a major crackdown on illegal cattle transportation and unauthorized markets. The directive was issued to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the state, according to a report by India Today. This comes just two days after the new government took office, asserting its commitment to prioritize law and order and fulfil poll promises.

Enforcement focus Directive states only licensed cattle markets will function The directive reportedly states, "Please ensure that there is no illegal transportation of cattle in the State. Proper checking be done and legal action be initiated." It further adds that only licensed cattle markets will function, and all illegal ones should be shut down immediately. This move aims to tighten enforcement in districts known for illegal cattle movement corridors.

Campaign promise Cattle smuggling was a key part of BJP's political campaign The issue of cattle smuggling had been a key part of the BJP's political campaign when it was in opposition. Senior leaders had alleged that cross-border smuggling networks operated with political patronage and administrative support under the previous regime. The latest directive is being seen as a major administrative step to address these allegations and tighten enforcement across sensitive corridors for illegal cattle movement.

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