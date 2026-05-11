Bengal government orders crackdown on illegal cattle transportation, markets
What's the story
The newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has ordered a major crackdown on illegal cattle transportation and unauthorized markets. The directive was issued to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the state, according to a report by India Today. This comes just two days after the new government took office, asserting its commitment to prioritize law and order and fulfil poll promises.
Enforcement focus
Directive states only licensed cattle markets will function
The directive reportedly states, "Please ensure that there is no illegal transportation of cattle in the State. Proper checking be done and legal action be initiated." It further adds that only licensed cattle markets will function, and all illegal ones should be shut down immediately. This move aims to tighten enforcement in districts known for illegal cattle movement corridors.
Campaign promise
Cattle smuggling was a key part of BJP's political campaign
The issue of cattle smuggling had been a key part of the BJP's political campaign when it was in opposition. Senior leaders had alleged that cross-border smuggling networks operated with political patronage and administrative support under the previous regime. The latest directive is being seen as a major administrative step to address these allegations and tighten enforcement across sensitive corridors for illegal cattle movement.
Enhanced surveillance
BJP had always portrayed illegal cattle smuggling as a issue
Administrative sources said that the crackdown would likely include increased vehicle checks, monitoring of inter-district movement routes, and tighter coordination between district police units and intelligence agencies. The move is politically significant as the BJP had always portrayed illegal cattle smuggling as a law-and-order and border-security issue during its election campaign. The government now seems keen on demonstrating immediate administrative action on one of its longstanding political commitments.