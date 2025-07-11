Next Article
Bengal university exam paper sparks controversy
A history exam at Vidyasagar University has stirred up anger after calling Indian freedom fighters "terrorists" in a question about the anti-colonial movement in Midnapore.
The mix-up sparked protests from students, teachers, and locals who felt it disrespected the sacrifices of independence heroes.
BJP files complaint, investigation underway
The BJP filed a formal complaint and demanded answers from the State Education Minister, while Vidyasagar University quickly apologized, calling it likely a typing error.
An investigation is now underway.
Meanwhile, political parties are blaming each other for distorting history, turning the exam mistake into a bigger debate about how we remember India's past.