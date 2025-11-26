Next Article
Bengaluru: 7-hour power cut hits South Bengaluru today
India
Heads up, South Bengaluru—there's a planned power cut this Wednesday from 10am to 5pm.
BESCOM is shutting things down in areas like Banashankari, Padmanabhanagar, and Uttarahalli for some much-needed upgrades at the Subramanyapura substation.
The goal? A stronger, more reliable electricity network for everyone.
What you need to know
The outage is all about upgrading transformers and transmission lines, replacing outdated equipment to prevent future blackouts and voltage fluctuations.
BESCOM suggests charging your devices beforehand, lining up backup power if you rely on medical equipment, and skipping the elevator during the cut.
When power comes back, go easy on heavy appliances so you don't overload the system.