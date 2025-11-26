Merit-based MBBS admissions in Jammu spark heated debate

Why does it matter?

This clash isn't just about admissions—it's raising big questions about whether religious donations should influence who gets into public institutions.

The Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti says the institute's funds come from Hindu devotees and should benefit Hindu students, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah insists selection must stay merit-based, as per national law.

With protests threatened and legal lines drawn, how this plays out could shape future education policy in the region.