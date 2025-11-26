Indian Railways to introduce sleeper trains, hydrogen-powered trains by 2026 India Nov 26, 2025

Big changes are coming to Indian Railways by 2026!

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains promise comfier long-distance journeys with cushioned berths, onboard CCTV for safety, and the KAVACH anti-collision tech—plus they can hit speeds up to 160km/h.

Amrit Bharat Express is also getting an upgrade with AC coaches for extra comfort.