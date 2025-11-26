Next Article
Indian Railways to introduce sleeper trains, hydrogen-powered trains by 2026
India
Big changes are coming to Indian Railways by 2026!
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains promise comfier long-distance journeys with cushioned berths, onboard CCTV for safety, and the KAVACH anti-collision tech—plus they can hit speeds up to 160km/h.
Amrit Bharat Express is also getting an upgrade with AC coaches for extra comfort.
Other details:
NaMo Bharat trains are still zipping between cities, and India's first homegrown bullet train prototype is expected by early 2027.
In a cool move toward greener travel, hydrogen-powered train trials will kick off soon in Haryana.
All these updates aim to make train rides faster, safer, and more eco-friendly for everyone.