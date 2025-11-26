Next Article
Karnataka: 2 road accidents claim lives of IAS officer and 5 others
Two separate road accidents in Karnataka on Monday left three people dead, including senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi.
One crash happened on the Madikeri-Somwarpet highway when a pickup truck's tire burst, causing it to flip and throw workers from the vehicle.
The other occurred in Kalaburagi district, where an Innova carrying Bilagi crashed while traveling from Vijayapura.
What else happened
In the Madikeri accident, bystanders quickly stepped in to help after several workers were thrown out—two were critically injured and rushed to hospital.
Bilagi, who led Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited and previously headed BESCOM, was among three killed in the Kalaburagi crash.