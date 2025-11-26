Karnataka: 2 road accidents claim lives of IAS officer and 5 others India Nov 26, 2025

Two separate road accidents in Karnataka on Monday left three people dead, including senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi.

One crash happened on the Madikeri-Somwarpet highway when a pickup truck's tire burst, causing it to flip and throw workers from the vehicle.

The other occurred in Kalaburagi district, where an Innova carrying Bilagi crashed while traveling from Vijayapura.