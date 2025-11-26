Indian Army to double Agniveer recruitment from 2025 India Nov 26, 2025

The Indian Army is set to boost its annual Agniveer intake to about one lakh recruits starting this year—almost double the current numbers.

This move aims to fix a major soldier shortage that got worse during the COVID-19 hiring freeze, when thousands retired but hardly anyone new joined.

The jump in recruitment should help balance out retirements and the exit of Agniveers finishing their four-year stints.