Indian Army to double Agniveer recruitment from 2025
The Indian Army is set to boost its annual Agniveer intake to about one lakh recruits starting this year—almost double the current numbers.
This move aims to fix a major soldier shortage that got worse during the COVID-19 hiring freeze, when thousands retired but hardly anyone new joined.
The jump in recruitment should help balance out retirements and the exit of Agniveers finishing their four-year stints.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about jobs, national service, or just big changes in how India's military works, this is worth knowing.
The Army's plan shows how they're adapting after pandemic disruptions and trying to keep up with both tradition and new challenges.
For anyone eyeing a career in uniform or following how youth roles are changing, it's a pretty significant shift.