Karnataka bus driver's drunk threat leaves passengers shaken
A video shared on November 25 shows a late-night bus ride from Calicut to Bengaluru turning scary when passengers realized their Bharathi Bus Operators driver was drunk and driving recklessly.
Despite repeated pleas to stop, he reportedly threatened to crash the bus. Some even said the driver's assistant seemed intoxicated too.
The ordeal ended only at a toll gate, where the driver grabbed his bottle and ran off.
Viral video triggers public outcry
A video of worried passengers confronting the driver quickly racked up over 2.5 million views on Instagram.
Earlier in the journey, the same driver had argued with a restaurant manager after being warned about his dangerous driving.
The viral clip has sparked outrage online and renewed calls for stricter action against unsafe private bus operators.