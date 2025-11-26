Karnataka bus driver's drunk threat leaves passengers shaken India Nov 26, 2025

A video shared on November 25 shows a late-night bus ride from Calicut to Bengaluru turning scary when passengers realized their Bharathi Bus Operators driver was drunk and driving recklessly.

Despite repeated pleas to stop, he reportedly threatened to crash the bus. Some even said the driver's assistant seemed intoxicated too.

The ordeal ended only at a toll gate, where the driver grabbed his bottle and ran off.