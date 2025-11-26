Pakistan targeted Uri hydro plant during Operation Sindoor, CISF reveals 

Pakistan attempted to target India's Uri hydroelectric plant during the intervening night of May 6-7, hours after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor. But the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) , which protects strategic installations, successfully foiled the attack on the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP-I and II). No damage was reported due to their prompt action.

Award recognition CISF personnel awarded for bravery during Pakistan's attack The incident came to light after 19 CISF personnel received the Director General's disc for protecting important national infrastructure and saving the lives of 250 civilians. The award ceremony was held at the CISF headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. The force praised these officers for their "exemplary" courage. The CISF units at NHPC installations were positioned close to the LoC during this sudden escalation. Despite heavy gunfire, they undertook protective measures under Commandant Ravi Yadav's leadership.

Evacuation and protection CISF personnel's efforts ensured safety of critical national assets The personnel neutralized hostile drones targeting the installations and secured armor stockpiles by redistributing weapons swiftly. They also evacuated civilians door-to-door amid ongoing shelling, ensuring no loss of life. "Throughout the crisis, the integrity of critical national assets remained intact due to their vigilance and preparedness. As shells struck close to residential complexes, CISF personnel undertook door-to-door evacuation of civilians, including women, children, NHPC staff and their families, often amidst ongoing shelling," the CISF said.

Officer Uri projects first to be targeted According to HT, an officer aware of what happened at Uri during Operation Sindoor revealed that the hydropower facility was one of Pakistan's first targets. "The Uri projects are right at the LOC so they were the first to be targeted. The government's intelligence network was strong and the on-ground troops were prepared. Not only were drones shot down but a massive evacuation was also done without any loss of life," they said.