Bengaluru airport taxi drivers halt services over new fines—travelers face delays
India
Taxi drivers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport have suspended pick-up services to protest new fines for waiting too long in pick-up zones.
The airport now gives only eight free minutes, then charges ₹150-₹300 if you go over.
Drivers say this doesn't account for real-life delays like security checks or waiting for passengers with luggage.
Why does this matter?
Because of the new overstay rules and parking restrictions, many travelers are stranded or forced to walk nearly 1.5km with bags from far-off parking lots—especially tough on families and older people.
With no Metro currently available, your best bet is to plan ahead: try BMTC busses or get a ride from friends to avoid getting stuck at the airport right now.