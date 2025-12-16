Luthra brothers deported from Thailand after nightclub fire killed 25

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa , have been deported from Thailand to India. The brothers were detained in Phuket after their identities were confirmed by Thai authorities. They had fled to Thailand shortly after a tragic fire at their club on December 6, which claimed the lives of 25 people.

Escape route Luthra brothers' escape and arrest in Thailand Reportedly, the Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after the fire incident. They were allegedly attending a wedding in Delhi when the tragedy struck. After learning about the fire, they rushed home to gather documents and fled to Thailand. Their detention came on December 9 when they stepped out of their hotel for a meal.

The brothers are being brought to Delhi Luthra brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, are being deported from Thailand today.



The two brothers are being brought to Delhi, where they will be

Ongoing probe Legal proceedings and investigation into nightclub fire The Goa Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence against the Luthra brothers. They are expected to be arrested upon their arrival at Delhi Airport by Goa Police. The police will then escort them to Goa for further legal proceedings. A special legal team has been formed by the Goa government to investigate this incident, with efforts underway to prepare a strong charge sheet based on alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers.