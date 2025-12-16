LOADING...
Luthra brothers deported from Thailand after nightclub fire killed 25
They had fled to Thailand shortly after a tragic fire

By Chanshimla Varah
Dec 16, 2025
09:47 am
What's the story

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been deported from Thailand to India. The brothers were detained in Phuket after their identities were confirmed by Thai authorities. They had fled to Thailand shortly after a tragic fire at their club on December 6, which claimed the lives of 25 people.

Escape route

Luthra brothers' escape and arrest in Thailand

Reportedly, the Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after the fire incident. They were allegedly attending a wedding in Delhi when the tragedy struck. After learning about the fire, they rushed home to gather documents and fled to Thailand. Their detention came on December 9 when they stepped out of their hotel for a meal.

Twitter Post

The brothers are being brought to Delhi

Ongoing probe

Legal proceedings and investigation into nightclub fire

The Goa Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence against the Luthra brothers. They are expected to be arrested upon their arrival at Delhi Airport by Goa Police. The police will then escort them to Goa for further legal proceedings. A special legal team has been formed by the Goa government to investigate this incident, with efforts underway to prepare a strong charge sheet based on alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers.

Fire investigation

Nightclub fire's cause and safety violations

The fire at Birch by Romeo Lane is suspected to have been caused during a fire show in the premises on December 6. Preliminary investigations revealed that the nightclub violated safety norms, making it a tinderbox. The club lacked an emergency exit, functional fire extinguishers or alarms, and had an access road too narrow for fire engines. Despite several warnings, these security lapses were not fixed by the club management.