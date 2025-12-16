Microplastics make up 5% of city air pollution, study finds
A new study shows that microplastics—tiny plastic bits from things like clothes, packaging, and tires—now make up about 5% of the air pollution people breathe in major Indian cities.
Researchers checked air at street level in busy markets across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Where and when is it worst?
Kolkata and Delhi topped the charts for microplastic levels, while Mumbai and Chennai had lower counts thanks to coastal winds.
The problem gets worse during winter evenings: microplastic particles in the air jump by 74%, meaning city folks end up inhaling around 2.9gm of these plastics over their lifetime (about the weight of a small bottle).
Why does this matter?
These airborne plastics aren't just floating around—they're carrying harmful stuff like lead and even antibiotic-resistant germs.
They can get deep into your lungs and are linked to health issues like cancer, hormone problems, and lung diseases—even for non-smokers.