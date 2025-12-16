LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Buses, cars crash amid fog on Delhi-Agra Expressway; 13 killed
Summarize
Buses, cars crash amid fog on Delhi-Agra Expressway; 13 killed
13 people died in the accident

Buses, cars crash amid fog on Delhi-Agra Expressway; 13 killed

By Chanshimla Varah
Dec 16, 2025
12:39 pm
What's the story

A multi-vehicle pile-up caused by dense fog on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh killed 13 people and injured approximately 75 others after seven buses and three cars crashed and caught fire early Tuesday. The crash took place near milestone 127 on the Yamuna Expressway, where poor visibility led to the massive pile-up of vehicles.

Rescue efforts

Emergency services respond to Delhi-Agra Expressway accident

The impact was so strong that all of the vehicles caught fire almost immediately, trapping occupants inside and causing panic at the scene. Firefighters, police, and ambulances arrived quickly after the crash. Firefighters battled the blaze as rescue teams pulled out survivors and transported the injured to local hospitals. Around 25 persons were sent to hospitals in Mathura and the surrounding districts for treatment. Several people remain in critical condition, per India Today.

Relief operations

Mathura District Magistrate addresses relief efforts

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh added that over 12 fire tenders and more than 14 ambulances were deployed immediately after the crash. Traffic on the affected stretch of the freeway was halted for several hours while emergency services cleared the debris. An investigation has been launched to determine the chain of events that led to the incident.

Twitter Post

Video shows burned cars

Recent incidents

Dense fog causes another fatal accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

This tragic incident comes a day after another deadly accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway due to dense fog. The pile-up involved around 20 vehicles and led to the deaths of four people, including two police officers. The disaster occurred as numerous regions of Uttar Pradesh awoke to dense fog and haze on Monday morning, with visibility plummeting dramatically across cities. Agra was blanketed in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal invisible for several hours.