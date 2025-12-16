Buses, cars crash amid fog on Delhi-Agra Expressway; 13 killed

A multi-vehicle pile-up caused by dense fog on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh killed 13 people and injured approximately 75 others after seven buses and three cars crashed and caught fire early Tuesday. The crash took place near milestone 127 on the Yamuna Expressway, where poor visibility led to the massive pile-up of vehicles.

Rescue efforts Emergency services respond to Delhi-Agra Expressway accident The impact was so strong that all of the vehicles caught fire almost immediately, trapping occupants inside and causing panic at the scene. Firefighters, police, and ambulances arrived quickly after the crash. Firefighters battled the blaze as rescue teams pulled out survivors and transported the injured to local hospitals. Around 25 persons were sent to hospitals in Mathura and the surrounding districts for treatment. Several people remain in critical condition, per India Today.

Relief operations Mathura District Magistrate addresses relief efforts Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh added that over 12 fire tenders and more than 14 ambulances were deployed immediately after the crash. Traffic on the affected stretch of the freeway was halted for several hours while emergency services cleared the debris. An investigation has been launched to determine the chain of events that led to the incident.

Twitter Post Video shows burned cars #WATCH | Mathura, UP | Rescue operations underway as several buses catch fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway. Casualties feared. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qvKDqAT5T1 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025