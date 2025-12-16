Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought back to India India Dec 16, 2025

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been deported from Thailand after a tragic fire at their club on December 6, 2025, killed 25 people.

They had left India right after the incident, but thanks to cooperation under a treaty with Thailand, they're now back and will first appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court before being handed over to Goa Police.