Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought back to India
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been deported from Thailand after a tragic fire at their club on December 6, 2025, killed 25 people.
They had left India right after the incident, but thanks to cooperation under a treaty with Thailand, they're now back and will first appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court before being handed over to Goa Police.
Facing tough charges and a high-profile trial
The brothers are accused of running the club without safety permits, and police say the lack of emergency exits made things worse during the fire.
Indian officials canceled their passports, which led to their arrest in Thailand.
Now, with a special legal team on the case, a special legal team has been formed to pursue the case effectively.