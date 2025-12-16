NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against handler of Pahalgam attack

Who is Sajid Jatt and what's his role?

Jatt was named in a massive NIA charge sheet that details how he supplied weapons, money, and directions for the attack. The document also links Pakistan to the killings.

Originally from Kasur in Pakistan's Punjab province, Jatt joined LeT back in 1998 and operated in Kashmir before fleeing to Pakistan in 2006.

Even after leaving India, he stayed connected with local gunmen.