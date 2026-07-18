Bengaluru: BESCOM and KPTCL plan weekend power outages for maintenance
India
Heads up, Bengaluru: planned power outages are coming this Saturday and Sunday as BESCOM and KPTCL do substation maintenance.
Expect the lights to go out on July 18 from 10am to 5pm (ITI Station areas) and again on July 19 from 10am to 4:30pm (Leela Venture Station) and 10am to 2pm (Peenya Division).
Residents advised to plan for outages
On July 18, spots like KR Puram Main Road, TC Palya Signal, Jai Bhuvaneshwari Layout, Vinayaka Layout, and Brindavan Layout will be affected.
The next day, it's Airport Road, MG Road, HAL Phases, Domlur 2nd Phase, Peenya Division, plus nearby industrial zones.
If you rely on lifts, water pumps, medical devices, or need steady Wi-Fi for work from home, plan ahead so you're not caught off guard!