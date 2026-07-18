Bengaluru: BESCOM and KPTCL plan weekend power outages for maintenance

Heads up, Bengaluru: planned power outages are coming this Saturday and Sunday as BESCOM and KPTCL do substation maintenance.

Expect the lights to go out on July 18 from 10am to 5pm (ITI Station areas) and again on July 19 from 10am to 4:30pm (Leela Venture Station) and 10am to 2pm (Peenya Division).