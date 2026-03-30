Bengaluru bike-taxi rider aged 21 arrested for molesting passenger
India
A 21-year-old bike-taxi rider in Bengaluru was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman during her ride from BTM Layout to Indiranagar on Thursday night (March 26) around 8:10pm.
Even after the passenger protested, he continued his behavior and asked for more contact.
Woman recorded video, rider arrested
On her friend's advice, the woman recorded the incident. Khaja didn't stop even when he noticed.
She shared the video with police as evidence; police registered a case of sexual harassment and arrested him.