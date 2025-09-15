Bengaluru: BMTC bus catches fire with 75 passengers on board

Driver Jayachandra noticed smoke and didn't waste a second—he quickly warned everyone on board. With conductor Chowdappa's help, they got all passengers off before the fire took over. Their teamwork meant nobody was hurt, even though the entire bus was destroyed.

BMTC officials said the bus was only three to four years old and met BS-VI standards.

An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong.

This incident—and a car fire last month near Hebbagodi Metro—has people asking if public busses are being maintained well enough for city travel.