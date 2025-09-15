Ministry official killed in accident involving speeding BMW
Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, lost his life on Sunday when his Triumph motorcycle was hit by a speeding BMW near Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi.
The crash happened around 1:30pm while Singh and his wife were heading home from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
The BMW was driven by Gaganpreet Kaur, who has since been arrested.
Singh was known for being a careful driver and was just six months away from a promotion.
Singh's recent work with the United Nations Development Program was noted in reports about his career.
After the accident, Singh and his wife were taken 20km away to a hospital in a delivery van instead of to a nearby facility—a decision his family has criticized for possibly delaying better care.
Singh is survived by his wife and two children.