Next Article
Jharkhand: 3 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision
India
On Monday, a van packed with passengers—including eight riding on its roof—collided head-on with a truck in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.
Three people lost their lives and 10 others were injured as the van was returning from the Monday market at Hatgamharia.
Two passengers died on spot
Two passengers, Kaira Sinku (28) and Ramo Haiburu (30), died instantly. The van's driver, Chandramohan Hembram (42), passed away later at Champua Hospital in Odisha.
Several people were thrown from the vehicle by the impact; one passenger remains in critical condition.
Police, including Officer Uttam Tiwary, are handling the aftermath of the crash while those hurt are being treated in nearby hospitals.