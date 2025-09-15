Jharkhand: 3 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision

Two passengers died on spot

Two passengers, Kaira Sinku (28) and Ramo Haiburu (30), died instantly. The van's driver, Chandramohan Hembram (42), passed away later at Champua Hospital in Odisha.

Several people were thrown from the vehicle by the impact; one passenger remains in critical condition.

Police, including Officer Uttam Tiwary, are handling the aftermath of the crash while those hurt are being treated in nearby hospitals.