Next Article
Linking Aadhaar to IRCTC account must for booking tickets
India
Booking train tickets online?
Starting October 1, you'll need to link your Aadhaar to your IRCTC account if you want to book tickets in the first 15 minutes after reservations open.
Indian Railways says this is to make sure real passengers get the seats and to cut down on agents gaming the system.
What's the catch?
This rule isn't just for Tatkal—it covers all online bookings on the IRCTC site and app during those first crucial 15 minutes.
The earlier rule that blocks agents from booking in the first 10 minutes stays put.
Railways hopes this will help keep ticketing fair and reduce fake or bulk bookings.