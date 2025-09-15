Next Article
Why elephant Madhuri's move to Gujarat was court-mandated
India
Elephant Madhuri's move from Kolhapur's Jain Math to Vantara's sanctuary in Gujarat wasn't random—it was ordered by the Bombay High Court this July, and the Supreme Court backed it up.
The decision came after serious concerns about her health and welfare at her old home.
Vantara is now building a rehab center in Kolhapur
Vantara says they're just following court orders and caring for Madhuri, but they respect how much she means to Kolhapur's Jain community.
To help ease local worries, Vantara now plans a rehab center right in Kolhapur with expert help—so Madhuri's well-being stays front and center, wherever she is.