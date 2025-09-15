Next Article
Char Dham yatra: DGCA cuts Kedarnath helicopter services by 30%
India
Following four helicopter accidents in May and June of this year, the DGCA has cut Kedarnath helicopter services by 30% and bumped up ticket prices by 50%.
It's all about putting safety first for pilgrims heading to this popular Char Dham destination.
Meanwhile, the ban on commercial flights is still on
Bad weather has delayed official inspections, so the current ban on commercial flights is still on.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand authorities are stepping up safety with new air traffic controllers at helipads, better weather tracking, and extra cameras.
The Civil Aviation Minister is also working closely with state officials to make sure these changes actually help keep travelers safe.