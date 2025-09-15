SC grants The Wire journalists temporary protection from arrest

Court to also hear arguments on sedition law's constitutionality

The FIRs were filed in May and July 2025 against Varadarajan, The Wire team, and the Foundation for Independent Journalism at Guwahati and Morigaon police stations.

The Supreme Court, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has told Assam Police not to take any harsh steps for now but asked the journalists to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the court will also hear arguments about whether India's new sedition law is even constitutional—a question raised by a public interest petition.

The case is still ongoing.