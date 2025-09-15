SC grants The Wire journalists temporary protection from arrest
The Supreme Court has given senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan and other journalists from The Wire temporary protection from arrest after Assam Police filed sedition cases against them.
The police allege that The Wire's reports on Operation Sindoor—India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025—endangered national sovereignty.
Court to also hear arguments on sedition law's constitutionality
The FIRs were filed in May and July 2025 against Varadarajan, The Wire team, and the Foundation for Independent Journalism at Guwahati and Morigaon police stations.
The Supreme Court, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has told Assam Police not to take any harsh steps for now but asked the journalists to cooperate with the investigation.
Meanwhile, the court will also hear arguments about whether India's new sedition law is even constitutional—a question raised by a public interest petition.
The case is still ongoing.