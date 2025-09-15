PM Modi launches National Makhana Board

What this means for farmers and exports

The new board will help set quality standards, bring in better tech, and open up more government support for farmers—especially in regions like Mithilanchal and Seemanchal.

Since makhana is packed with protein and antioxidants (and already trending as a superfood), this move could mean higher incomes for local farmers and put Bihar's GI-tagged Mithila Makhana on shelves around the world—from the US to New Zealand.

It's also seen as a potential step toward making Indian agriculture more sustainable and globally recognized.