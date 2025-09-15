Next Article
SC clears Vantara of any legal wrongdoing in animal rescue
India
On Monday, the Supreme Court officially cleared Vantara animal rescue center in Jamnagar of any legal wrongdoing.
After a deep-dive by a special team led by ex-Justice J Chelameswar, the verdict is that Vantara followed all wildlife and customs laws—no shady business found.
Court says Vantara can legally push back against false rumors
The investigation didn't just check paperwork. Experts said Vantara's animal care actually beats global standards, and the place even earned a 'Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval.'
The court also told Vantara it can legally push back against false rumors from now on.
With this final decision, there won't be any more probes or doubts about how the center operates.