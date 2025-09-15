SC clears Vantara of any legal wrongdoing in animal rescue

Court says Vantara can legally push back against false rumors

The investigation didn't just check paperwork. Experts said Vantara's animal care actually beats global standards, and the place even earned a 'Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval.'

The court also told Vantara it can legally push back against false rumors from now on.

With this final decision, there won't be any more probes or doubts about how the center operates.