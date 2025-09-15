H3N2, RSV cases surge in India: What is the situation

India is seeing a sharp uptick in flu and respiratory infections this year, with cases of H3N2 and RSV rising steadily since July 2025. By mid-September, H3N2 cases hit their highest point, and positivity rates jumped from 0.7% to over 3% in just August.

Combined wave of H3N2, RSV RSV infections shot up during the monsoon, leading to more hospitalizations—especially among children with fever, cough, or body aches.

Half of SARI admissions due to H3N2 H3N2 now accounts for about half of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) admissions in some hospitals.

Patients often face days of fever and trouble breathing, sometimes leading to pneumonia or bronchitis.

ICMR urges everyone: don't self-medicate—see a doctor if your fever sticks around or you have breathing issues.