Maharashtra schools closed in Pune, Mumbai; red alert issued India Sep 15, 2025

Heavy rains are causing major disruptions across Maharashtra this week.

Schools in Pune were closed on September 15, 2025, and students in Mumbai are still waiting to hear if they'll get a day off as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hasn't made an announcement yet regarding September 16.

The India Meteorological Department has put out Orange and Red alerts for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and more.