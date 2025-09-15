Next Article
Maharashtra schools closed in Pune, Mumbai; red alert issued
Heavy rains are causing major disruptions across Maharashtra this week.
Schools in Pune were closed on September 15, 2025, and students in Mumbai are still waiting to hear if they'll get a day off as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hasn't made an announcement yet regarding September 16.
The India Meteorological Department has put out Orange and Red alerts for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and more.
Travel disrupted across many cities
Flooding has disrupted travel in Mumbai and made travel tough in other cities like Thane and Ratnagiri.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay indoors unless it's really necessary to head out.
School closure decisions will depend on how the weather develops—so keep an eye on updates from your school or local groups.