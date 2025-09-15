Next Article
Monsoon in India: Rainfall 7% above average so far
India is nearing the end of its monsoon season with rainfall 7% above average, according to the IMD.
Between June and September, the country saw about 853mm of rain—more than usual for this time of year.
On September 15 alone, rainfall was 13% higher than normal.
Maharashtra, northeastern states got especially soaked
Maharashtra and northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya got especially soaked, with forecasts saying heavy showers will stick around until at least September 17.
The downpours have caused real headaches in cities too—Mumbai faced train and flight cancelations as rain alerts shifted from 'red' to 'orange.'
Other states like Uttarakhand and Bihar are also seeing a wet end to the season as the monsoon starts to move on.