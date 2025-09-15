Monsoon in India: Rainfall 7% above average so far

Maharashtra, northeastern states got especially soaked

Maharashtra and northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya got especially soaked, with forecasts saying heavy showers will stick around until at least September 17.

The downpours have caused real headaches in cities too—Mumbai faced train and flight cancelations as rain alerts shifted from 'red' to 'orange.'

Other states like Uttarakhand and Bihar are also seeing a wet end to the season as the monsoon starts to move on.