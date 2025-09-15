Mumbai: Hydroponic weed worth ₹49cr seized at international airport
Mumbai Customs just pulled off a major bust at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing hydroponic weed worth a whopping ₹49 crore.
The operation, which ran from September 12 to 15, ended with four people in custody.
Officials say the drugs were smuggled in from Tashkent and Bangkok by a drug syndicate.
Three passengers heading to Jeddah detained with concealed foreign currency
It all started when Customs officers at the international airport got a tip-off and stopped a passenger from Tashkent carrying over 7kg of weed hidden in his trolley bag.
Soon after, another traveler from Bangkok was caught with 18kg of the same stuff.
Two more arrests followed—both linked to Bangkok flights—with one carrying drugs worth nearly ₹18 crore and the other about ₹6 crore.
Additionally, three travelers heading to Jeddah were also detained with concealed foreign currency worth almost ₹16 lakh.
All in all, it's been a busy week for airport security!