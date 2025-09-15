Mumbai: Hydroponic weed worth ₹49cr seized at international airport

Three passengers heading to Jeddah detained with concealed foreign currency

It all started when Customs officers at the international airport got a tip-off and stopped a passenger from Tashkent carrying over 7kg of weed hidden in his trolley bag.

Soon after, another traveler from Bangkok was caught with 18kg of the same stuff.

Two more arrests followed—both linked to Bangkok flights—with one carrying drugs worth nearly ₹18 crore and the other about ₹6 crore.

Additionally, three travelers heading to Jeddah were also detained with concealed foreign currency worth almost ₹16 lakh.

All in all, it's been a busy week for airport security!