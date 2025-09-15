SC warns of climate change impacts in Himalayas
India's Supreme Court is sounding the alarm about the worsening environmental crisis across the Himalayas, especially in Himachal Pradesh.
The judges pointed to serious climate change impacts—think extreme rainfall and landslides—and are pushing for real action, with a key order expected on September 23.
Glacier numbers and severe weather events
A recent report from Himachal Pradesh shows that while glacier numbers haven't dropped much, their total area is shrinking.
Between 2018 and 2025, there were 434 severe weather events leading to 123 deaths and severely impacting rural communities reliant on agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry.
The state now wants to set up a glacier registry and a committee to tackle these challenges.
Natural disasters and the bigger picture
The report also points out that natural disasters aren't just caused by hydropower projects—bigger environmental shifts are at play.
The court's focus highlights how tackling climate change in the Himalayas needs a much broader approach.