SC warns of climate change impacts in Himalayas

Glacier numbers and severe weather events

A recent report from Himachal Pradesh shows that while glacier numbers haven't dropped much, their total area is shrinking.

Between 2018 and 2025, there were 434 severe weather events leading to 123 deaths and severely impacting rural communities reliant on agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry.

The state now wants to set up a glacier registry and a committee to tackle these challenges.