Bengaluru CEO Siddharth Dialani spent ₹2,700 fixing Koramangala footpath
India
When repeated complaints to city authorities went nowhere, Bengaluru-based CEO Siddharth Dialani decided to fix a dangerous Koramangala footpath out of his own pocket.
He spent ₹2,700 to make the spot safer for everyone, especially people using wheelchairs and strollers.
Dialani's post drew praise and criticism
Dialani posted before-and-after photos online, tagging well-known entrepreneurs and encouraging others to pitch in for their neighborhoods.
Some pointed out that citizens shouldn't have to do the government's job.
As one user put it, "Great work, but don't let officials get away with their responsibility, as it will make them lazy."