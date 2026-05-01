Bengaluru Child Welfare Committee member Chandregowda arrested for blackmailing women
India
A Bengaluru Child Welfare Committee member, Chandregowda, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing women he met by pretending to be a cop, lawyer, or media representative.
He built trust by posing as a widower and promising marriage, then secretly recorded private moments and used those videos to extort money.
Police allege Aadhaar misuse by Chandregowda
One woman discovered the hidden recordings and that he was chatting with other women, so she went to the police.
Investigators found more than 20 videos and photos on his phone.
Chandregowda also misused a victim's Aadhaar details and faked marriage documents.
Police investigation is now underway.