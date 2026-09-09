Bengaluru City Police arrest 7 in 24.22cr drug seizure
India
Bengaluru City Police just made a big dent in the city's drug scene: seven people were arrested and drugs worth ₹24.22 crore were seized during raids across several parts of the city by teams from four police stations under the South Division.
Those caught include one foreign national, five from other states, and local residents.
Police recover drugs after credible intel
The bust happened after police got credible intel about local drug networks selling to students and the public.
Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh explained that the suspects sourced drugs cheaply from outside Karnataka (and even abroad), then sold them for profit.
Police recovered 11kg 237gm of MDMA, 2kg 352gm of hydro ganja, and 10kg of ganja, plus a mobile phone.
Further investigation is under way.